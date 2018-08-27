Police busts drug racket, confiscates more than 27 kg of cannabis

Police handout photo

The Greece Police (ELAS) on Monday announced an operation against a gang dealing in significant quantities of drugs.

According to ELAS, three Greeks and two foreign nationals were arrested in raids in Athens, as well as Fthiotida and Patra in central and western Greece, last Thursday, and three more suspects are being sought.

The raids led to confiscation of more than 27 kilograms of cannabis, a gun, 4,000 euros in cash, precision scales, 26 cell phones and other evidence investigators say points to an organized racket, including a speedboat that had been reportedly customized to transport the drugs.