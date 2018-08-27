West Nile infections on the rise in central Macedonia

Infections of the West Nile virus have climbed to 40 in the region of central Macedonia in northern Greece, according to local authorities.

Deputy Regional Governor for Public Health Dimitris Hatzivrettas said the latest data refer to the period stretching from May until last Thursday. Most of the cases were reported in the region of Imathia and in Thessaloniki.

“Thirty of them [infected people] have already left hospital, but we had two deaths in Imathia of people aged over 70,” said Hatzivrettas.

The official said extensive rainfall in the region has led to an increase in the number of mosquitoes carrying the virus.

Last week, the Center for Disease Prevention and Control (KEELPNO) said the spread of the West Nile virus in Greece is reaching alarming levels, with 107 reported cases that have resulted in 11 deaths so far this year.