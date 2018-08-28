Recent incidents on the islands of Hydra, Corfu and Myconos, the holiday resort of Porto Heli on the Peloponnese and other popular tourism destinations reflect a part of Greek reality that we unfortunately prefer to turn a blind eye to.

Greece has seen yet another record year in tourism and property values have skyrocketed. At the same time, though authorities are failing to ensure basics like rubbish collection, and water and power supply. Responsibility for these failures is not limited to one factor. To blame are incompetent state company managers, incapable local leaders and sluggish government officials.

We must find solutions fast and hammer out a comprehensive plan so as to avoid a repeat of such incidents next summer.

The danger of Greece’s image being tarnished is not to be underestimated.