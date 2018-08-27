Man injured by explosive during Corfu landfill clashes

A man was seriously injured late on Sunday during clashes between riot police and residents protesting the operation of a controversial landfill on the Ionian island of Corfu.

The 32-year-old’s hand was severed at the wrist when a makeshift explosive device he was holding went off.

According to reports, residents hurled flares and rocks at police who responded with tear gas.

Locals oppose the operation of the landfill at Lefkimmi, expressing doubts whether authorities can manage the facility.

Authorities were forced to close down a previous landfill at Temploni following a European Union fine for breaching environmental regulations.

According to reports, there are also problems with trash piles at the resort of Porto Heli.