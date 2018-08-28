Octogenarian Cretan looks forward to student life

An octogenarian Cretan has realised a dream of a lifetime by being accepted to study history and archaeology at university.

Dimitris Moudatsakis was among the tens of thousands of Panhellenic university entrance exam candidates who received their university offer on Monday.

The 84 year old, who retired 18 years ago, will be admitted to the Department of History and Archeology at the University of Crete in Rethymno.

“I’ve wanted to study from a young age! I watched the other kids go to school and I was envious of them. I wanted to go too, but I couldn’t. I didn’t have the chance,” he told local media Cretalive.

However, throughout his life – he worked in bookbinding and printing – Moudatsakis had a love of reading and learning. “I was always reading. Every Saturday, when the staff were paid, I went and bought a book, which I read straight away!”

As for studying in Rethymno, he said: “I will go to register normally and will go whenever I can. It’s a little difficult to get to Rethymno. I have my wife here too. I have to see what the timetable is like.”