The captain of a Hellenic Air Force training aircraft that was abandoned mid-flight on Tuesday morning has been found dead.

His body was recovered shortly after the incident by rescuers.

The two-seater T-2 Buckeye was abandoned seven nautical miles north of Sparta at 8.50 a.m.

The co-pilot of the aircraft survived the incident. He is in good health and has been taken a hospital in Kalamata.