N17 hitman granted leave for fourth time

Jailed November 17 hitman Dimitris Koufodinas, who received 11 life sentences and was sentenced to 25 years’ imprisonment for his involvement in the terror group, has received a fourth 48-hour furlough.

Kathimerini understands that the prison disciplinary board approved his furlough application on Monday as it was deemed to meet the requirements of the law.

This is Koufodinas’ first furlough from Volos agricultural jail, the open penitentiary to where he was transferred from Korydallos high-security prison in Athens earlier this month.

He received three furloughs while at Korydallos.

Koufodinas’ previous furloughs and recent prison transfer were condemned by opposition parties and the US, British and Turkish embassies.