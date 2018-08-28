Para-Tyro Festival | Arcadia | August 30 - September 2

Back for the second year after its successful debut in 2017, the Para-Tyro Festival in South Kynouria in the Peloponnese's Arcadia region, is a multifaceted event with concerts, screenings, sports activities and workshops, taking place in different parts of the seaside town. Highlights this year include the inaugural blues and rock concert by local act Big Nose Attack on Thursday at 10.30 p.m. at Tyros Beach and Saturday's a capella rendition of songs from the Greek cinema. There are daily scuba diving classes for beginners at the beach behind the Melina Mercouri Theater, starting at 9 a.m., kayak/canoeing at Tyros Beach daily at 6-8 p.m. and yoga and exercise lessons on the same beach at 10 a.m. every day. Last but not least, a local trekking group has organized a one-and-a-half-hour evening walk, starting at Vrysi Dikaiou at 6.30 p.m. on Sunday. For more information, visit www.paratyro.gr.