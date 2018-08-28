Man injured in Corfu landfill clashes to face prosecutor

The 32-year-old man who severed his wrist during Monday’s clashes with riot police outside a landfill on the Ionian island of Corfu will appear before a local prosecutor once his health improves, authorities said on Tuesday.

The man suffered his injury when a makeshift explosive device blew up in his hands. Police, who investigated the incident, have charged him with disrupting the peace, arson and attempting to cause grievously bodily harm.

The 32-year-old is currently receiving treatment at Corfu’s general hospital.

The clashes took place on Sunday, with residents protesting the operation of a controversial landfill at Lefkimmi on Corfu. Residents hurled flares and rocks at police who responded with tear gas.

Locals oppose the operation of the landfill, expressing doubts whether authorities can manage the facility.