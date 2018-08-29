A 420-million-euro development project in the northern Peloponnese’s Argolida region is expected to get under way next year after the ministerial decision approving the planning and environment impact studies was published in the Government Gazette.

Kilada Hills, a 210-hectare plot near Porto Heli, seen here in a virtual presentation, is being developed by Dolphin Capital.

According to the announcement, it will comprise a luxury hotel and holiday homes, as well as shops, restaurants, and spa and sports facilities.

The plan further includes an 18-hole golf course.