More Turkish violations of Greek air space

With Greece reeling on Tuesday from the death of a Hellenic Air Force pilot during a training flight, six Turkish fighter jets violated Greek national air space a total of 47 times over the northeast, central and southeast parts of the Aegean Sea.

According to the Hellenic National Defense General Staff, 32 of the violations were conducted by two CN-235 planes, while the remaining 15 were carried out by two formations of Turkish F-16 jets.

In four of the cases, the Turkish jets also infringed upon the Athens Flight Information Region (FIR), in violation of aviation rules.

Reports said that all of the Turkish aircraft were identified and intercepted by Greek fighter planes in line with international rules of engagement.

Two of the Turkish aircraft were armed.