Greece is indeed faced with very difficult problems that are having an adverse impact on an array of sectors.

Given the challenges that lie ahead, we would have expected yesterday’s cabinet reshuffle to open the way for seasoned and competent people to tackle these difficult issues.

That is what common sense would have dictated.

Alas, what we got instead were party favorites, tactical maneuvering and decisions dictated by the need to strike delicate balances within the government.

Greece desperately needs a growth plan for the day after the bailout years and a government that can offer the very best personnel.

Unfortunately, Greece will have to muddle through the next few months with a weathered and backward-looking government.