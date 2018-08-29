Seamen confirm ferry strike for September 3

Ferries will remain moored at Greek ports on Monday, September 3, after the union representing the country’s seamen confirmed it will hold a 24-hour strike.

The Panhellenic Seamen’s Union (PNO) decided to push ahead with the strike at a meeting on Wednesday after rejecting an offer from shipowners for a 1 percent pay increase for crews under a collective bargaining agreement.

The PNO is asking for a 5 percent wage increase for ferry ship crews, pointing out that there has been no wage increase for eight years, while ferry owners counter that they have not reduced wages for their crews during the crisis, unlike other sectors.