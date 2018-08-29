AEK reaches Champions League group stage

AEK Athens battled into the Champions League group stage Tuesday after scraping a 1-1 home draw with FC Vidi after a 2-1 win in the first leg in Hungary.



Petros Mantalos gave AEK a 48th-minute lead with a penalty but the Greek side skated on thin ice after Loic Nego equalized on the night with a delightful lob and the home side's Helder Lopes was sent off in the 81st minute.



PAOK Thessaloniki will on Wednesday host Benfica with that fixture level at 1-1. [Combined reports]