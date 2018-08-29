SPORTS |

 
SPORTS

AEK reaches Champions League group stage

TAGS: Soccer

AEK Athens battled into the Champions League group stage Tuesday after scraping a 1-1 home draw with FC Vidi after a 2-1 win in the first leg in Hungary.

Petros Mantalos gave AEK a 48th-minute lead with a penalty but the Greek side skated on thin ice after Loic Nego equalized on the night with a delightful lob and the home side's Helder Lopes was sent off in the 81st minute.

PAOK Thessaloniki will on Wednesday host Benfica with that fixture level at 1-1. [Combined reports]

Online



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 