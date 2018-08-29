New Model Army | Athens | August 31

Nearly 40 years after breaking out on the international scene with their politically charged lyrics and genre-defying underground rock, Britain's New Model Army, which enjoys a loyal following in Greece ever since, comes to Gagarin 205 with tracks from the latest of 14 studio albums, “Winter,” and older favorites. Opening is local rock band Coyote's Arrow. Tickets cost 22 euros in advance (www.viva.gr) and 25 at the door on the night. The show starts at 9 p.m.

Gagarin 205, 205 Liosion,

Sepolia, tel 211.411.2500, www.gagarin.205