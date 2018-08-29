Turkey to prioritize EU reforms, says foreign minister

Turkey will prioritise reforms linked to its European Union accession process in the coming period and expects to see results from its efforts, including on the issue of visa liberalisation, its foreign minister said.

Mevlut Cavusoglu told a news conference that Turkey will work on accelerating political reforms, focusing on the judiciary, freedoms and fundamental rights.

He also said talks to modernise a customs union agreement between Turkey and the European Union, which have been stalled, must start again, adding that Turkey did not expect new chapters to be opened regarding its EU accession talks while Austria has the term presidency of the bloc. [Reuters]