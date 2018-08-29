Police in Crete make arrests over tourist rape

Two men were arrested on Wednesday on charges of raping a tourist in the port of Rethymno on the island of Crete.

According to Cretapost.gr, the two suspects – Albanian nationals – were tracked down within a matter of a few hours by port authority officials who examined CCTV footage in the port.

The woman, whose identity was not disclosed, reported to police that the two suspects forced her to have sexual intercourse with them on a breakwater at the port.