Tsitsipas ousted in 2nd round at US Open

No. 15 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas has been eliminated in the second round of the US Open, a surprisingly early exit after his strong hard-court season.

The 20-year-old Greek was beaten by Daniil Medvedev of Russia, 6-4, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3.



Tsitsipas beat four top-10 opponents in Toronto – becoming the youngest player to do so at an event since the ATP World Tour began in 1990 – before losing to top-ranked Rafael Nadal in the final. He also reached the semifinals in Washington before a loss to No. 4 Alexander Zverev, and came into the US Open as the highest-seeded debutant since Richard Gasquet was No. 13 in 2005.

But he had 64 unforced errors against just 27 winners in the match that lasted 2 hours, 48 minutes. [AP]