Woman dies in hospital, raising wildfire death toll to 98

The death toll in last month’s wildfire in eastern Attica has reached 98, according to the fire service on Thursday.

In a short statement, the fire service said the latest victim is a 83-year-old woman, who had suffered serious burns and died in Athens' KAT hospital, at about 5 a.m. this morning. 

A total of 83 people were killed in the deadly blaze while 15 subsequently died in hospital.

