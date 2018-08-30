Businessman Lavrentis Lavrentiadis faces fresh charges

A once-influential businessman who fell from grace after he was accused of embezzlement in the case of failed Proton Bank, Lavrentis Lavrentiadis faces fresh criminal charges after an Athens prosecutor accused him of committing fraud to the detriment of the state.

Lavrentiadis, along with another 11 individuals, is being accused by an Athens prosecutor in connection with alleged damages against the Public Gas Corporation (DEPA) amounting to more than 115 million euros.

The charges stem from a lawsuit filed in December 2017 by DEPA, which claimed that the company Hellenic Fertilizers (ELFE), under the ownership of Lavrentiadis, paid its bills for DEPA gas with postdated checks that were never redeemed.

Lavrentiadis is also charged with forming a criminal organization with the intention of swindling the state.