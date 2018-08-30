Greek defense minister accuses FYROM officials of undermining relations

Greek Defense Minister Panos Kammenos on Thursday accused officials from the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) of undermining progress between the two Balkan neighbors, who signed a deal in June to settle a decades-old name dispute.

“With their provocative comments against Greece, Skopje officials including the prime minister himself and the foreign minister, are torpedoing any effort to find a solution,” Kammenos, who also heads Greece's nationalist junior coalition partner Independent Greeks (ANEL), said on the sidelines of an informal meeting of European defense ministers in Vienna.

His comments came in response to an address by FYROM Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov in the European Parliament in Brussels on Wednesday where he said that his country’s citizens are “Macedonian” and speak the “Macedonian” language.

“The reference to a 'Macedonian' nation is in violation of any agreement,” Kammenos said in response on Thursday.



The Greek government wants to distinguish between the concept of Macedonian citizenship of Northern Macedonia and the ethnic undertones that the government in Skopje wants to highlight.

In the meantime, a recent poll conducted in FYROM showed that more than half of respondents agree that the Balkan nation should join NATO and the European Union under the name “Republic of North Macedonia,” as part of the name deal signed with Greece.

The name deal is being put to a public referendum in FYROM next month.