PAOK miss out on Champions League group stage

PAOK Thessaloniki failed to reach the UEFA Champions League group stage after suffering a 4-1 defeat at their home ground against Portugal’s Benfica on Wednesday night.

The teams were tied 1-1 after the first leg in Lisbon and Serbian striker Aleksandar Prijovic put the Greek cup winners ahead on the night.

Benfica center-back Jardel equalized from a corner just seven minutes later and the visitors took the lead with Eduardo Salvio scoring from the penalty spot following a calamitous error from PAOK goalkeeper, Alexandros Paschalakis.

Pizzi made it 3-1 shortly before the break while Salvio converted another penalty in the second half.

PAOK’s right-back Leo Matos saw red for a second booking with 15 minutes to go.

The Thessaloniki side will continue their run in the Europa League. [Combined reports]

