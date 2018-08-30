PAOK miss out on Champions League group stage

PAOK Thessaloniki failed to reach the UEFA Champions League group stage after suffering a 4-1 defeat at their home ground against Portugal’s Benfica on Wednesday night.



The teams were tied 1-1 after the first leg in Lisbon and Serbian striker Aleksandar Prijovic put the Greek cup winners ahead on the night.



Benfica center-back Jardel equalized from a corner just seven minutes later and the visitors took the lead with Eduardo Salvio scoring from the penalty spot following a calamitous error from PAOK goalkeeper, Alexandros Paschalakis.



Pizzi made it 3-1 shortly before the break while Salvio converted another penalty in the second half.



PAOK’s right-back Leo Matos saw red for a second booking with 15 minutes to go.



The Thessaloniki side will continue their run in the Europa League. [Combined reports]