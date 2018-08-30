Athens International Airport (AIA) is undergoing a “small expansion” that will help it deal with a significant rise in passenger traffic over the past few years.

The project is being carried out by Aktor and constitutes a stepping stone to more ambitious expansion plans in the future.



The 18-million-euro (without VAT) project is slated for completion by the end of May next year and concerns the expansion of the main terminal by 14,950 square meters to the southwest.

Traffic at AIA came to 21.7 million passengers in 2017 and is expected to reach similar levels this year.