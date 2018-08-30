Book Fair | Athens | August 31 - September 16

Dozens of publishers are showing their wares at the book fair organized by Greece's Association of Book Publishers in the leafy forecourt of the Zappeio Mansion in central Athens from August 31 to September. This year's installment of the annual event is expected to be richer in terms of parallel events, as Athens has been named World Book Capital for 2018 by UNESCO. As this year's theme is poetry set to music, there will also be concerts almost every evening. Opening hours are Monday-Thursday 6-10.30 p.m., Friday & Saturday 6-11 p.m. and Sunday 10.30 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Zappeio Garden, Vassilissis Sofias &

Vassilissis Olgas, Syntagma