Boris Berezovsky | Athens | September 4

The Warsaw Philharmonic and acclaimed Russian piano soloist Boris Berezovsky will appear at the Herod Atticus Theater for a single show on Tuesday, September 4. The ensemble and virtuoso will perform Chopin's Andante spianato and Grande Polonaise Brillante in E flat major, Opus 22, and his Piano Concerto No 2 in F minor, Opus 21, as well as Tchaikovsky's Piano Concerto No 1 in B-flat minor, Opus 23. Tickets range from 29-90 euros and can be purchased at Ticket Services (online at www.ticketservices.gr or at 39 Panepistimiou) and at Public stores (also at www.tickets.public.gr). The performance starts at 9 p.m.

Herod Atticus Theater, Dionysiou Areopagitou,
Acropolis, tel 210.324.1807

