Bryan Ferry | Athens & Thessaloniki | September 11 & 13

English legend Bryan Ferry brings his “elegant, seductive croon” to Greece as part of an ongoing tour of the UK and Europe, with a career-spanning show. The iconic singer will appear at Athens Herod Atticus Theater on Tuesday, September 11, and at Thessaloniki's Dasos Theater on Thursday, September 13. Tickets range from 49.50 to 110 euros from Ticket House (online at www.tickethouse.gr and at 42 Panepistimiou) and Germanos stores. Doors for the Athens show open at 7.30 p.m. and the show starts at 9 p.m. sharp. The Thessaloniki show starts at 9.30 p.m.

Herod Atticus Theater, Dionysiou Areopagitou,

Acropolis, tel 210.324.1807;

Dasos Theater, Seikh-Sou Forest,

tel 213.520.0200