Demolitions of illegal constructions in Attica begin

An illegally constructed building in a forested area off the Athens-Sounio coastal road was demolished on Wednesday – the first of some 3,200 unlicensed buildings the government plans to raze in Attica.

The first phase of the plan foresees the demolition of 22 buildings that have been illegally built on forestland and coastal areas such as those ravaged by the devastating wildfires in Attica last month.

These include the Athens to Sounio coastal front, the region of Agrileza, as well as the Marathon and Dionysos suburbs.