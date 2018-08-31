BUSINESS |

 
BUSINESS

ELTA changes top management

ILIAS BELLOS

TAGS: Economy, Privatizations

Greece’s state assets fund appointed Polychronis Griveas and Elias Athanasiou as the new president and CEO, respectively, of troubled state-owned Hellenic Post (ELTA), during Thursday's general meeting.

Griveas previously headed the management of Astir Palace Vouliagmeni and Athanasiou was CEO of Enterprise Greece, the state-owned body that promotes Greek exports.

The state assets fund, known as the Hellenic Corporation of Assets and Participations (HCAP), has a 90 percent stake in ELTA. 

Online



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 