Greece’s state assets fund appointed Polychronis Griveas and Elias Athanasiou as the new president and CEO, respectively, of troubled state-owned Hellenic Post (ELTA), during Thursday's general meeting.

Griveas previously headed the management of Astir Palace Vouliagmeni and Athanasiou was CEO of Enterprise Greece, the state-owned body that promotes Greek exports.

The state assets fund, known as the Hellenic Corporation of Assets and Participations (HCAP), has a 90 percent stake in ELTA.