ELTA changes top management
Online
Greece’s state assets fund appointed Polychronis Griveas and Elias Athanasiou as the new president and CEO, respectively, of troubled state-owned Hellenic Post (ELTA), during Thursday's general meeting.
Griveas previously headed the management of Astir Palace Vouliagmeni and Athanasiou was CEO of Enterprise Greece, the state-owned body that promotes Greek exports.
The state assets fund, known as the Hellenic Corporation of Assets and Participations (HCAP), has a 90 percent stake in ELTA.