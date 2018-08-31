NEWS |

 
Man shot in the head in Elefsina

TAGS: Crime

A 23-year-old man was seriously injured shortly after midnight on Thursday when he was shot in the head by an unknown assailant in Elefsina, west Attica.

According to police, a car approached a parked vehicle on Marinou Antypa road, in which the victim was sitting along with other passengers.

The attacker took out a weapon, shot the 23-year-old and then sped off.

The victim was transported to Thriasio hospital where he remains in critical condition. Police has launched an investigation.

