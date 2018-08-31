Man shot in the head in Elefsina
Online
A 23-year-old man was seriously injured shortly after midnight on Thursday when he was shot in the head by an unknown assailant in Elefsina, west Attica.
A 23-year-old man was seriously injured shortly after midnight on Thursday when he was shot in the head by an unknown assailant in Elefsina, west Attica.
According to police, a car approached a parked vehicle on Marinou Antypa road, in which the victim was sitting along with other passengers.
The attacker took out a weapon, shot the 23-year-old and then sped off.
The victim was transported to Thriasio hospital where he remains in critical condition. Police has launched an investigation.