Man shot in the head in Elefsina

A 23-year-old man was seriously injured shortly after midnight on Thursday when he was shot in the head by an unknown assailant in Elefsina, west Attica.



According to police, a car approached a parked vehicle on Marinou Antypa road, in which the victim was sitting along with other passengers.



The attacker took out a weapon, shot the 23-year-old and then sped off.



The victim was transported to Thriasio hospital where he remains in critical condition. Police has launched an investigation.