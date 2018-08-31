Fire-fighting crews evacuate ferry tilting 7 degrees

Fire-fighting crews and electricians were told to evacuate a passenger ferry moored at the port of Piraeus after it began leaning to one side due to the movement of water inside the ship, state-run TV channel ERT reported.

The Eleftherios Venizelos, carrying 875 passengers and 141 crew, was sailing off the island of Hydra late Tuesday night when it notified the coast guard around midnight that a car parking compartment had caught fire.

The ferry was escorted back to Piraeus where passengers were evacuated.



According to information, the water shift happened during the disembarkation of vehicles at the Xaveriou pier.



The order was given through loudspeakers as crews were carrying out work to put out the fire inside the third garage.



Crews are attempting to empty the water in order for the vessel to regain its balance. Tug boats are standing by to pull the ferry up.



It is not yet known what caused the fire in the passenger ferry that carried 80 trucks and 152 cars.