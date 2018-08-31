Man killed in knife attack in central Athens
A man was stabbed to death in central Athens on Friday during a brawl with another unidentified individual, Greek broadcaster SKAI reported.
The fight took place on Menandrou street, near Omonia square, possibly between two Algerian nationals, according to information.
Police has reportedly arrested the attacker.