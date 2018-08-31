Tilted ferry gradually returning to upward position, says minister

A passenger ferry moored at Piraeus that tilted 7 degrees on Friday due to the uneven distribution of weight is gradually being restored to its upward position, Deputy Shipping Minister Nektarios Santorinios said on Friday.



Earlier on Friday morning, fire-fighting crews and electricians were told to evacuate the ship after it began leaning to one side due to the movement of water inside the hull.



The Eleftherios Venizelos, carrying 875 passengers and 141 crew, was sailing off the island of Hydra late Tuesday night when it notified the coast guard around midnight that a car parking compartment had caught fire.



The ferry was escorted back to Piraeus where passengers were evacuated.



According to information, the water shift happened during the disembarkation of vehicles at the Xaveriou pier.



The order was given through loudspeakers as crews were carrying out work to put out the fire inside the third garage.



Santorinios said he spoke with the head of the coast guard who told him the “situation appears to be under control.”



It is not yet known what caused the fire in the passenger ferry that carried 80 trucks and 152 cars.