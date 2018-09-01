George Kontrafouris Trio | Athens | September 2

Acclaimed Greek jazz pianist George Kontrafouris celebrates the 10th anniversary of his Baby Trio band with a concert at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (SNFCC) on Sunday, September 2. Since it was formed in 2008, Baby Trio has gone through several incarnations and a parade of different members. So apart from the band's current members, the concert will also feature some older ones as well. The show starts at 9 p.m. at the Great Lawn and admission is free of charge.

SNFCC, 364 Syngrou, Kallithea,

tel 216.809.1000, www.snfcc.org