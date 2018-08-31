Banda Valeu | Athens | September 1

Local act Banda Valeu, a collective of musicians that share a passion for Brazilian music in its original version but also with an improvisational twist, performs at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center on Saturday, September 1, in a concert that is part of a series of events organized by the SNFCC dedicated to the sounds of Brazil. The band comprises Irini Varthakouri on vocals, Grigoris Danis on guitar, Giorgos Vedouris on bass and Thanos Hatzianagnostou on percussion. Admission to the 9 p.m. show is free of charge.

SNFCC, 364 Syngrou, Kallithea,

tel 216.809.1000, www.snfcc.org