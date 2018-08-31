Rebetiko Festival | Syros | To September 2

Running through Sunday, September 2, in the town of Ermoupoli, the Rebetiko Festival is dedicated to one of the masters of the genre also known as “Greece's blues,” and a native of the island, Markos Vamvakaris (1905-1972). Other than celebrating the roots of rebetiko and showcasing the artists who have evolved it to this day, the event also aims at preserving the local folk music of Syros. Concerts on Friday will take place at the Apollon Theater at 6 p.m. and at the Tsiropina Villa at 9 p.m., without charge. On Saturday, there will be live music at Finikas Square at 9 and 10 p.m., also free of charge. On Sunday, bouzouki player Antonis Ainitis and vocalist Anthi Michou will perform at the Tsiropina Villa in Posidonia at 9.30 p.m., where admission costs 5 euros. Meanwhile, an exhibition of traditional folk instruments will take place at Miaouli Square's Pantheon Hall. To find out more, call 22810.851.92-3