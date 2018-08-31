Teacher in Zakynthos arrested over charges of sexual harassment

A 55-year-old teacher was arrested on the island of Zakynthos on Friday over charges of sexual harassment of minors and is being held at the local police station.



According to police sources, the man, a Greek national, is accused of harassing children inside and outside of school. The children reported him to their parents who in turn appealed to the authorities.



The teacher had previously been involved in similar cases, the same sources said.



He will be led before the prosecutor on Monday (Sept. 3).