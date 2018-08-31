Police in Zakynthos raid warehouse with laughing gas, arrest owner
Police on the island of Zakynthos announced on Friday they had seized 14,760 ampules of laughing gas (nitrous oxide) during a raid in a warehouse in the area of Ammoudi.
Authorities arrested the warehouse owner, a Greek national, who was found during the raid.
The stash was discovered after receiving information by sources and through the arrests of people selling the ampules during the summer.