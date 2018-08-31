The Supreme Labor Council’s (ASE) plenary approved on Friday the extension of the first four sector labor contracts.

Following the signing of the relevant ministerial decision, all workers at banks, agencies in the services sector, shipping firms and travel and tourism companies will have to be paid according to what those collective contracts dictate. This is estimated to have a favorable impact on about a quarter of the 70,000 people working in these sectors.

ASE, an entity under the Labor Ministry’s authority, also decided at yesterday’s meeting to demand the documents to start examining the extension of a second batch of labor contracts, this one concerning workers at hotels and mines.

The next meeting of the ASE’s plenary is scheduled for Thursday, so that by the end of the week – when Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras delivers a keynote speech at the Thessaloniki International Fair – the contracts concerning a significant number of workers will have also recieved an extension.

Hellenic Federation of Enterprises (SEV) chief Theodoros Fessas commented that certain conditions need to be met to justify sector contracts. He also urged avoiding the extension of contracts to enterprises of a different nature and for an opt-out clause for companies.