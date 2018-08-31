Released power exec reportedly arrested

Aristides Floros, the convicted former managing director of power supplier Energa, has reportedly been arrested following his release from prison on the grounds of medical evidence that appears to be of dubious authenticity.

Floros, who was sentenced to 21 years in prison in February 2017 for embezzlement, smuggling and money laundering, and to another 13 years in 2014 for ordering an assassination attempt against a lawyer, was released from Halkida Prison last week after presenting judicial authorities with medical evidence that he suffered a disability.

That evidence, however, has come into question and a doctor whose signature appears on one of the certificates explaining why Floros allegedly suffered from seizures claimed on Friday that it had been forged.

Earlier on Friday, a Supreme Court prosecutor had sent an order to judicial authorities in Halkida to re-examine the entire file that led to Floros's release after she deemed the medical evidence to be vague and unsubstantiated.

According to reports late on Friday, he was remanded in custody at his home in the southern Athens suburb of Glyfada. Skai reported that a warrant is to be issued for his arrest as a fugitive.