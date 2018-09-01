Greece a haven for Turkish criminals, Ankara says

Greece has become a “safe haven” for Turkish criminals like the eight servicemen that fled to Greece after the botched coup in 2016, according to the country’s foreign minister, Mevlut Cavusoglou.

In written comments published in Greece’s Ta Nea newspaper on Saturday, Cavusoglu said he was deeply saddened by the decisions made by the Greek justice system with regard to the eight servicemen, and insisted that Ankara will not relent in its quest to put them on trial.

“We are determined in our efforts to secure that the fugitive coup plotters will be extradited,” he said, adding that Greek-Turkish relations are not in the best shape.

Cavusoglu also warned Cyprus not to proceed with gas drilling in its exclusive economic zone. “If they [the Greek Cypriots] still think that they have nothing to lose, they are making a big mistake,” he said.

Ankara has objected to Nicosia’s energy plans, saying they infringe on Turkish waters.