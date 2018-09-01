Causes of ferry blaze being examined

Arson experts were busy over the weekend investigating the cause of a fire on one of the vehicle decks of the Eleftherios Venizelos ferry. The investigation got under way after firefighters were able to fully extinguish the last traces of the fire on Saturday. The Eleftherios Venizelos, which was sailing with 875 people and more that 230 vehicles on board at the time of the incident, had to return to port in Piraeus last Tuesday when the blaze broke out shortly after it set sail for Crete. All of the passengers and crew were safely evacuated. [Intime News]