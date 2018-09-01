University professors call strike on first two days of exams

The union of public university professors, POSDEP, will be on strike on Monday and Tuesday, the first two days of the September exam period, in what it says is a warning of more possible action to come if professors’ demands are not addressed.

In an announcement last week, POSDEP chief Stathis Efstathopoulos accused Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos of ignoring repeated demands for a review of the salaries paid to the country’s academics.

“The minister, unfortunately, has not opened any channels of communication with POSDEP and has not taken any action indicating that he has the intention to examine the issue,” Efstathopoulos said.

Should the union choose to persist with its demands and hold more strikes, it could hamper the first semester of the new academic year.