At 95, WW2 vet breaks own record as oldest scuba diver

A 95-year-old British veteran of World War Two broke his own record on Saturday as the world’s oldest scuba diver after taking the plunge to explore a shipwreck off Cyprus.

Ray Woolley, who turned 95 on Aug. 28, already holds the record as the oldest active male scuba diver. On Saturday he dived for 44 minutes at a depth of 40.6 metres, beating his previous record of 41 minutes and 38.1 metres – when he was 94.

“We did it...I feel great. It’s lovely to break my record again and I hope if I can keep fit I will break it again next year with all of you,” Woolley said moments after emerging from the water.



[Reuters]