Ex-Trump aide says Greek FM knew of Clinton ‘dirt’

Lawyers for George Papadopoulos, a Greek-American aide in the Donald Trump presidential campaign, said in a court filing on Friday that he revealed to the Greek foreign minister in May 2016 that Russia had “dirt” on Democratic rival Hillary Clinton.

He claimed the meeting took place a few days before Russian President Vladimir Putin visited Greece.

Papadopoulos was the first Trump campaign aide to cooperate with prosecutors in the investigation of possible collusion with Russia. He has admitted lying to FBI agents in January 2017.

His lawyers, who are seeking leniency for their client, said he was trying to “save his professional aspirations and preserve a perhaps misguided loyalty to his master.”

