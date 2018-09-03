In the past three years, Greece’s leftist-led government has caused substantial damage to the education system.



Officials have been systematically trying to lower educational standards, also by scrapping measures that drive excellence and protect meritocracy.



At the same time, they appear allergic to all institutions that respond to market needs, like vocational training colleges, for example.



This is all very unfair to Greek taxpayers who make enormous financial sacrifices in order to provide the best possible education for their children.



It is an injustice that will have to be addressed by a new political and social majority that will demand a superior education system in line with European standards.