The deadline of the tender for the contractor to undertake the extension of the Piraeus cruise passenger port has been stretched by a few more days due to the strong competition among major construction groups.

The budget of the project, which will add three docking slots for very large cruise ships in Piraeus, comes up to 168.9 million euros, VAT included, and has secured European funding by 95 percent. The original deadline of August 31 has been extended until at least September 19, when the authority to examine the objections submitted by companies interested is due to meet. Piraeus Port Authority invited potential bidders to continue preparing their offers up to that date.

Sources say that among the investors interested in the project are GEK Terna, J&P Avax, Intrakat, Archirodon, Metka, Tekal, Spain’s TCC and possibly major foreign groups such as French Vinci and Dutch Royal Boskalis Westminster. These groups and others are expected to enter the tender in consortiums, as the experience the process requires creates the groundwork for cooperations, market sources note.

The recourse to the authority tasked with examining objections to tenders is seen to concern terms in the procedure that could de facto exclude some of the parties interested in the Piraeus port project.