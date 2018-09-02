Greek triumph at water polo's Youth Europeans

Greece won the European Men’s Under-19 Water Polo Championship in Belarus on Sunday, downing Montenegro in the final.



After its amazing triumph with an 8-0 score over Croatia in Saturday’s semifinal, Greece overpowered Montenegro with a 14-12 score in Minsk, despite trailing 5-2, to land the gold medal.



Greece’s top scorer in the final was Constantinos Giouvetsis with five goals.



It followed up the gold medal the Greek team had won last year at the World Championship, again coached by Teo Lorandos.



Also on Sunday the women’s team finished third at the World Youth Championship in Belgrade beating Australia 7-3 in the bronze-medal game.