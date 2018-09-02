Omar Elabdellaoui opens the score for Olympiakos against PAS Giannina.

AEK, PAOK, Olympiakos, Panathinaikos and Aris doubled up their wins at the second round of Super League games over the weekend.

Champion AEK had a hard time beating Asteras at Tripoli on Saturday, winning 1-0 thanks to a Petros Mantalos first-half penalty kick.

PAOK needed a second-half strike by Omar El Kaddouri to down host Panionios 1-0 on Sunday, and Olympiakos saw off visiting PAS Giannina 5-0 courtesy of goals by Omar Elabdellaoui, Costas Fortounis, Daniel Podence, Miguel Angel Guerrero and Yassine Meriah.

On Sunday the Reds also welcomed returning Ivory Coast international Yaya Toure to their roster.

In its first game in Thessaloniki after its return to the top flight, Aris had over 15,000 fans at neighboring Iraklis’s home Kaftanzoglio Stadium witness its 2-0 victory over Larissa on Sunday.

Panathinaikos has now written off its six-point penalty scoring another win after its 1-0 result at Xanthi last week: On Saturday the youthful Greens defeated visiting Lamia 3-1 at the Olympic Stadium of Athens, goals coming from Yiannis Bouzoukis, Dimitris Emmanouilidis and Dimitris Kourbelis. Daniel Adejo had equalized for Lamia.

Atromitos and Xanthi shared a goalless draw, while on Monday Panetolikos will greet OFI and Apollon will visit Levadiakos.

Leading the pack are Olympiakos, Aris and AEK with six points, while Atromitos and PAOK are on four, as PAOK started the league with a two-point penalty.