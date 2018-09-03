Ferries remain moored at Greek ports on Monday

Ferries remained moored at Greek ports Monday due to a 24 hour-strike called by sailors after employers rejected their demand for a 5 percent pay rise.



A meeting Friday between representatives of the Seamen’s Federation (PNO) and the association of coastal shipowners on a new collective labor contract proved fruitless.



Shipowners made an improved offer, with a 1 percent raise to seafarers’ salaries as of September and another 1 percent from June 2019, but it was rejected by unionists.