Man arrested for arson in Ancient Olympia

Police on Sunday arrested a man suspected of multiple acts of arson in the municipality of Ancient Olympia in the Peloponnese, the fire service said in a press release.



The 44-year-old man is accused of setting three fires in land plots in the areas of Vasilaki, Louvro and Kamena between August 21 and September 1.



The fire service said the suspect will appear before a prosecutor in the town of Pyrgos later in the day.

Nearly 100 people were killed and scores were injured on July 23, when a deadly blaze swept through the town of Mati, in the east coast of Attica.

Authorities have opened an investigation into the causes of the wildfire, the deadliest in Greece's history.